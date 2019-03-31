CHESTER

Charles Allen Chester a long time resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on March 24, 2019, after an almost 10 year battle with cancer. He was born in Millen, GA on December 13, 1947 to Charles Eugene Chester (1926-2001) and Edith Moody Chester. His family moved to Jacksonville in the early 50's. He was a graduate of Englewood High school in 1965. In 1967 he married his wife of 51 years, Virginia Lambert Chester. Allen had many hobbies throughout his life including, scuba diving, building and piloting sailplanes, artwork, being a musician and singer, photography, repairing and collecting Lionel trains and AC Gilbert Erector sets. He was best known for his exceptional luthier skills (Allen Chester Guitars,) repairing and building custom guitars for 38 Special, Molly Hatchet, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many other southern rock legends. More recently he was known for his photography. He retired from Snap-On after 35 years of outstanding service. He was loved by many, he touched brightened and positively influenced many friends and family. He loved life and especially loved his family.

He is survived by his wife Virginia; Daughters: Dabney Taylor (Robert) and Laura Chester (Vixay;) Granddaughters: Lillian, Madeline, Penny, and Lane; His mother Edith Chester.

His service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4pm April 14th, 2240 St. John's Bluff Rd. Jacksonville, FL, with a reception following at Blue Sky Golf Course 1700 Monument Rd. Jax. 32225. Cremation services by the Neptune Society.