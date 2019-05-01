Archie

Charles Lee Archie, age 65, passed away peacefully to be home with his Lord & Savior, Saturday, April 27th 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Charles was born January 27, 1954 in Ector, Texas to Babe Ruth Archie & Virginia Bell Alexander. Charles proudly served in the United States Army, & retired after many years of dedicated service. He loved his family, & friends, dearly. He had many various hobbies and interests, but he was strong in his faith & loved his Lord. Charles was a member of New Covenant Ministries Church. He was known for his dedication to prayer for others. Charles was a loving & faithful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, & friend; he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Charles is survived by his loving & faithful wife, Janice; his children Chris Archie (Cassidy), Kim Seals, Daryl Archie (Jennie), Charles Archie, Jr., Jenise Bailey, & Caleb Archie; his mother, Virginia Bell Alexander; siblings Lillie Martin & Rachel Guyton (James); nine grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of many friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at New Covenant Ministries Church, 2360 St. John's Bluff Road, Jacksonville,Florida 32246. A repass will follow the funeral service at the church. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Burial will military honors will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.

