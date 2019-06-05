Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
Charles Bartley Obituary
Bartley
Funeral service for Mr. Charles Bartley will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00Am in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 5 to June 6, 2019
