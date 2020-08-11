Breedlove
Charles E. Breedlove (Chuck), 89, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on August 10, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1931, in Alkol, WV. He was married to Aleen Snow on July 22, 1989. Chuck worked in the fire service his entire career, first in the United States Air Force than in Civil Service at Mayport Naval Station. He held multiple positions, starting as a Crash Rescue Driver and ending his 47-year career as Mayport's Chief Fire Inspector. During his time in the Air Force, Chuck was stationed in Greenland, Thailand, Okinawa, and Germany as well as several state-side locations. Chuck and Aleen enjoyed their RV, round and square dancing, and cruising. And most recently, living at Cypress Village where they made many friends and participated in many activities. He is survived by his wife, Aleen Breedlove, his children Tony (Cheryl), Anita, Mark (Torie), Kathy (Tom), Kimberly (Darren), his grandchildren Jessica (Joshua), Jeremy, Dillon, Drew, Ashley, Gage, Michael, Emily, and his great grand-daughter and the apple of his eye, Elizabeth Kate. Chuck was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis, his parents Daniel and Rosa, brothers Archie, Mansfield, Junior, Richard and sisters Vallie, Suzie, Della, Olive, Lola, Madeline, and Avanell. Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 pm on August 13th at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach (masks required). Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 14th at Beaches Memorial Park in Atlantic Beach.
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the American Heart Association
in honor of Charles Breedlove.
