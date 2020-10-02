1/
Charles Brittain
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brittain
Charles Lacy Brittain, born June 16, 1936 in Richmond, Virginia to Mary Ruth (Dixon) and Roy Lee Brittain both from North Carolina. Chuck grew up in Richmond, graduated from Hermitage High School in 1955 and graduated from the University of Richmond in 1963. Chuck served in the Naval Reserves. After 30 years of service, he retired from Travelers Insurance. Chuck died in the early hours of September 24, 2020 in Green Cove Springs, Florida, while recuperating from surgery.
He is predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Roy Brittain; his wife of 55 years, Helen F. Brittain and his granddaughter, Samantha McDaniel. He is survived by his sister, Beverly B. Ayers of Greensboro, NC; his three daughters, Michelle, Lisa and Aimee and eight grandchildren.
Services only will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at CrossRoad UMC, 10005 Gate Parkway North.
Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
03:00 PM
CrossRoad UMC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved