Brittain
Charles Lacy Brittain, born June 16, 1936 in Richmond, Virginia to Mary Ruth (Dixon) and Roy Lee Brittain both from North Carolina. Chuck grew up in Richmond, graduated from Hermitage High School in 1955 and graduated from the University of Richmond in 1963. Chuck served in the Naval Reserves. After 30 years of service, he retired from Travelers Insurance. Chuck died in the early hours of September 24, 2020 in Green Cove Springs, Florida, while recuperating from surgery.
He is predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Roy Brittain; his wife of 55 years, Helen F. Brittain and his granddaughter, Samantha McDaniel. He is survived by his sister, Beverly B. Ayers of Greensboro, NC; his three daughters, Michelle, Lisa and Aimee and eight grandchildren.
Services only will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at CrossRoad UMC, 10005 Gate Parkway North.
Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com