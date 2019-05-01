|
LTC Charles T. Buggs, Ret., native of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Sanford, FL. Charles was a 1957 graduate of New Stanton High School where he served as Band Captain and played the trumpet. He was a 1961 graduate of Florida A&M University, a member of the Marching 100, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the ROTC. Survivors include his devoted wife, Georgia; loving daughters, Dr. Adrienne Carlisle (Barry) and Kiera Buggs; grandchildren, Olivia and Sophia Carlisle, Julia and Jordan Jackson; siblings, Clifford Buggs (Miriam), Karen Jenkins (Godfrey) and Barbara B. Hugley; and a multitude of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Jillian Jackson; parents, Andrew and Marie Buggs; and siblings, Sandra B. Patterson, June B. Davis, Andrew Buggs, Jr. and Harrel T. Buggs. Viewing will be Saturday, May 4, 11am-12pm, followed by a Celebration of Life, both in National Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA 22042, (703) 560-4400. Donations may be made to the in Charles' memory, https://www.alz.org/nca.
