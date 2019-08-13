Home

Dr. Christian was a pioneer in basic science and contributed to seminal discoveries that influenced generations of research scientists in the fields of immunology and rheumatology. As an internist, he translated an emerging understanding of biology and pathophysiology into patient care to improve the lives of countless patients suffering from auto-immune disorders. As one of the original and most monumental 'triple threats' – Dr. Christian's research, teaching, and clinical contributions are foundational. His dedication and transformative impact will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and medical doctors.
