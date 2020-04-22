|
|
COFER
Charles Kenneth Cofer age 84, passed away April 19, 2020 at his home in Middleburg, FL.
He was born in Cordele, GA and raised in Jacksonville, Fl where he attended Andrew Jackson High School. After graduating high school, he went into the hardwood flooring business. In 1970 he moved his family to Middleburg, Fl. He earned his contractors license in 1972 and began building homes in the Fruit Cove area. In 1979 he returned to the flooring business, opening Carpet Carousel, Inc. in Orange Park, FL where he worked for 24 years before retiring in 2003.
He was a member of the Church at Argyle where he enjoyed greeting people at the door. He loved wildlife and was a fisherman who enjoyed fishing in Black Creek and Swimming Pen Creek.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his brothers Edward and Bobby. He is survived by his daughter Pamela Cooper, son in law Clinton (Hank) Cooper, his son Paul Cofer, his grandchildren Holly Horner and Bonnie Cooper, his sisters Wanda Long, Brenda Trumbo, and JoAnn Pottorff.
He will be laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park in Jacksonville, Fl.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 904-781-9262. Please sign the guestbook at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020