DeLoach
Charles Edward DeLoach, age 67 of Macclenny, FL passed away November 14, 2019, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Memphis, TN on February 7, 1952, to the late Conrad Franklin DeLoach and Mary Elizabeth Rizzuto DeLoach. Charles has been a resident of Baker County for 25 years and attended Sanderson Congregational Holiness Church. Charles was a Maintenance Mechanic for JEA and prior to that worked 21 years with US Gypsum. He enjoyed bass fishing, riding his motorcycle, reading and watching westerns. He was also an avid NASCAR and football fan. Charles loved spending time with his family and coached his children's little league baseball and softball teams. Most recently he enjoyed spending time playing with his grandchildren and watching them play ball.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Christy Ann Moss DeLoach of Macclenny, FL; children, Angela Michelle DeLoach-Wright of Macclenny, FL, and Charles Erik (Christy) DeLoach of Glen St. Mary, FL; 3 grandchildren, Charles Wyatt DeLoach, Colt David DeLoach, and Cheyenne Michelle DeLoach; brothers, Ralph (Loretta) DeLoach of KS, Donald DeLoach of GA, Michael (Patti) DeLoach of Ormond Beach, FL, Dean (Sarah) DeLoach of VT, Frankie DeLoach of Tampa, FL; sisters, Gloria Cambria of Jacksonville, FL, Brenda Duncan of Lakeland, FL.
A Celebration of Charles's Life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ferreira Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Oral Lyons officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904)259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019