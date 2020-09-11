Greenwood
Charles Edward Greenwood, 80, of Franklin, NC went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Mr. Greenwood was born in Sullivan County, IN to the late Ralph and Mildred Bottorff Greenwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Alan Greenwood. Charlie spent the last 21 years with the Cowee Volunteer Fire/Rescue as firefighter 1830. His time as a volunteer firefighter spans over 66 years. Charlie was a firefighter, engineer, safety officer, Chaplain, board member (past President), and was a founding member of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of Cowee Baptist Church.
Mr. Greenwood is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy; son, Lauren Greenwood of Rabun Gap, GA; daughter, Amanda Crews (John) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Helen Meserve of Ocala, FL; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Born (Jordan), Ashley Crews, Jennifer Crews, Cooper Greenwood, Joshua Crews, Johnny Crews, Slade Crews, Jacob Crews, Sawyer Crews, and Savannah Crews. Also surviving is a niece, Debbie Ferris and her children, Tommy and Kristen and a nephew, Tim Flynn (Janna) and their daughters Tiffany (Branden), Bethany (Jonathan), Courtney (Jonathan). Numerous cousins and special friends also survive.
A memorial service will be Sunday, September 13 at 3 pm at Creekside Christian Church. Rev. Chuck Peterman, Jr. will officiate.
