Charles Esche Berry, 88, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in a local hospital. Mr. Berry is survived by his wife: June Ruthven Berry; 4 children: Joan Berry Fowler (Kevin), Cathy Berry Barnes (Ronnie), James Francis Berry (Lori), and Carol Ann Berry; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A lifelong resident of Jacksonville, he was born to James Francis Berry, Jr and Anna Esche Berry on January 10, 1931. He is predeceased by his sister, Marie Berry Godwin (Charles), and survived by his sister, Christine Berry Conzemius (James). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Oceanway, 212 Sago Avenue, with Pastor Karen Biggerstaff of Spirit of Life Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM at Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Event Center at Peeples, 14165 N. Main Street (Building C). The family request that contributions be made to the Spirit of Life Lutheran Church Expansion Fund, 2636 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32226 or Newberry College Alumni Fund, 2100 College St, Newberry SC 29108 - 9975. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Berry Family.

