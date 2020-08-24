1/1
Charles Eugene Smith
Smith
Charles Eugene Smith, 83, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on August 18, 2020. Charles was born July 27, 1938, in Talladega County, Alabama, son to the late Charlie and Imelda Smith.
Charles was a Free Mason of 55 years and a volunteer at Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament for 21 years.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Sonja Smith and 2 sons, Warren and Larry Smith. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nadine Smith; daughter, Cassandra (Thomas) Trupiano; 2 step-children, Steve and Linda; sister, Judy Rentfrow; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services with Masonic rites will be held on August 25, 2020, at 11 AM at Anderson Cemetery, 7116 Cedar Point Road, Jacksonville, Florida, with Walter Brown officiating. Cedar Bay Funeral Home of Jacksonville in charge of arrangements, 904-714-1110.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.



Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
