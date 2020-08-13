Freeman
On July 31, 2020, my beloved sweetheart of 31 years left this earth to join our Lord. In his short life of 71 years Chuck was quite the character, always had the gift of making you laugh. Mr. Freeman was born in Moundsville WV on July 6, 1949. After High School, he was drafted into the US Army, where he spent a short time overseas. Mr. Freeman went to college and received a degree in Mechanical and Chemical Engineering at Belmont Tech and Ohio State. Among his many accomplishments, he designed and manufactured equipment that recycled medical and hazardous waste. Mr. Freeman was a member of the River House, Moose Lodge 2020, Disabled Veterans (DAV), American Legion, and the VFW. Mr. Freeman is preceded in death by his father, Orgie Freeman, and his Mother and Stepfather Cathrine and John Ducci. Charles is survived by the love of his life, best friend, and wife Joyce; his children: Taylor Jay, Dawn Jaeger (Jon), and Robert. Grandsons: William (Laura) and Evan; Great-granddaughters: Lindsay and Lacey. Sisters: Cynthia and Barbara; along with many beloved family and friends. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association in Mr. Freeman's name (www.lbda@lbda.org). The family plans to hold a celebration of life in the future.
Arrangements entrusted to C. L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209.
