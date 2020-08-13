1/1
Charles Freeman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freeman
On July 31, 2020, my beloved sweetheart of 31 years left this earth to join our Lord. In his short life of 71 years Chuck was quite the character, always had the gift of making you laugh. Mr. Freeman was born in Moundsville WV on July 6, 1949. After High School, he was drafted into the US Army, where he spent a short time overseas. Mr. Freeman went to college and received a degree in Mechanical and Chemical Engineering at Belmont Tech and Ohio State. Among his many accomplishments, he designed and manufactured equipment that recycled medical and hazardous waste. Mr. Freeman was a member of the River House, Moose Lodge 2020, Disabled Veterans (DAV), American Legion, and the VFW. Mr. Freeman is preceded in death by his father, Orgie Freeman, and his Mother and Stepfather Cathrine and John Ducci. Charles is survived by the love of his life, best friend, and wife Joyce; his children: Taylor Jay, Dawn Jaeger (Jon), and Robert. Grandsons: William (Laura) and Evan; Great-granddaughters: Lindsay and Lacey. Sisters: Cynthia and Barbara; along with many beloved family and friends. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association in Mr. Freeman's name (www.lbda@lbda.org). The family plans to hold a celebration of life in the future.
Arrangements entrusted to C. L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved