GILLUM

Charles "Sonny" Gillum, 69, died February 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, surrounded by his loving family. A longtime resident of Gainesville, Charles was born on June 4, 1949 in Memphis, TN. Charles loved working with his hands, listening to gospel music and spending time with his family and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, J.T. Gillum, Sr.; his mother, Elizabeth Gillum; his son, Eric Jermaine Gillum; and his granddaughter, Yasmine Gillum. Charles leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Frances Gillum; his children Patrick (Marjorie), Charles, Jr. (Earlisha), Terrance, Andrew (R. Jai), Marcus, and Monique; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters Barbara A. Jones (Carlton) and Patricia Gillum Sams (Vincent); brother J.T. Gillum, Jr. (Znovar) and step-brother Curtis Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 28 from 5-7PM at Chestnut Funeral Home in Gainesville. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, March 1 at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church in Jacksonville. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Charles Gillum Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Florida, 3919 W. Newberry Road, Suite 3, Gainesville, FL 32607. Services are under the direction of Hillman-Pratt & Walton Funeral Home and Chestnut Funeral Home. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary