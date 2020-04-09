|
Douglass
Charles Gilmore Douglass, 90, passed away early Monday morning on March 30, 2020, at home with his family at his side. Born in Washington DC, November 25, 1929, Mr. Douglass graduated from Gettysburg College in 1951. He married his wife of 62 years on June 7, 1958. He served in the Air Force with an honorable discharge as Staff Sargent in 1959. Upon discharge, he served as a county land commissioner in Rockville, MD. In 1961, he and his wife moved to Dade City FL, where they both taught high school while pursuing their Master's Degrees. He also coached the high school football team. After getting his Master's Degree in History from Rollins College, he was offered a position in Jacksonville at Florida Junior College. Moving to Jacksonville in 1968, Mr. Douglass was a popular professor of economics, history, and a special class on Florida history. He taught at Kent campus, San Diego campus, and was on the initial faculty at the South Campus, where he retired in 2007.
He was proceeded in death by his father Edgar, mother Hazel, and sister Sara. He is survived by his wife Rosamond Ann Douglass, sons Andrew, Bruce, David, and his daughter Carole Kempster.
No service plans have been made due to the current COVID virus. The family request in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The Florida Historical Society.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020