Charles Hedges Moore
Moore
PERRY, GA - Charles Hedges Moore, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after an extended illness caused by injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Details will be announced so that those wishing to attend can make plans.
Please visit www.watsonhunt.com to read the entire obituary.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
