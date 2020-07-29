Moore
PERRY, GA - Charles Hedges Moore, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after an extended illness caused by injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Details will be announced so that those wishing to attend can make plans.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry, GA, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
