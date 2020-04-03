|
Holland
Charles David Holland, 94, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born July 31, 1925, in Wilmington, North Carolina, Charles Holland enlisted in the United States Navy, at the age of 17, on September 2, 1942, during World War II, serving in both the European and Pacific Theatres and served a total of 32 years before retiring from the Navy, retiring as Master Chief in 1974 at Naval Station, Mayport. During his tour of duty he traveled the world twice, served on ships MASSACHUSETTS (BB-59), MOSOPELEA (ATF-158), PAIUTE (ATF-159), LST519, ALCONA (AR-157) and AMPHION(AR-13). After a shore tour as an instructor at NAUPHIBTRALANT, Little Creek, Norfolk, he returned to sea duty aboard the CAMBRIA (APA-36), CATAWBA (ATA-210) and SHANGRI-LA (CVA-38). While stationed at Naval Air Station, Sanford, Florida, he was the Officer in Charge of the Shore Patrol headquarters. After re-assignment to Mayport Naval Station, he was assigned as CHIEF MASTER-AT-ARMS, until his retirement in 1974. Charles was married for 69 years to the love of his life, Caroline Louise Koester Holland of Summerville, South Carolina, who departed this earth September 25, 2017. Charles is survived by his loving children Charles (Chuck) David Holland, Jr. (Celeste), Jerry Holland (Beverly), and Jacquie Holland Aslinger (Scott). He also leaves behind six grandchildren; Brian Holland, Joshua Holland (Andrea), Katie Holland Slucker (Brian), Caroline Aslinger, Carrier Aslinger, and Caitlin Aslinger along with seven great-grandchildren, Ethan Holland, Liam Charles Holland, Jordan Broadnax, Henry Slucker, Olive Slucker, Jaxson Holland and Alexis Robin Holland. Charles also leaves behind a brother Joe Holland (Doris), North Carolina. He was pre-deceased by his son Charles Houston Holland, parents Charles Pleasant and Sallie Congleton Holland, sisters Sara Smith, Eleanor Ruths and Jane Flowers. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well. Charles will be greatly missed by all who know and love him including his dog Scooby. Charles believed that a man is a success, who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of the wise and the love of children; who has fulfilled his dreams and accomplished his missions; who leaves the world better than he found it, whether by his hands, a kind word or a rescued soul; who never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had to the Lord. A Celebration Service for friends and family will be held when it is safe for us to unite, free of the virus concerns. Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
