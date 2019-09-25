|
|
CROCKER
Charles Kenneth Crocker, age 97, Ponte Vedra Beach, died Sept. 19, 2019. Born in Evanston, IL, he graduated from New Trier H.S. and the University of Illinois. A WWII veteran, he served in the 103rd Infantry Div. as a Forward Observer and Reconnaissance Officer and was wounded in action in Germany.
Ken worked as a research scientist at Oscar Mayer and U.S. Testing Company and as a food technologist at Campbell's Soup. He retired as Dir. of Product Standards in 1987.
Together with Marilyn, his wife of 66 years, he enjoyed boating, traveling and volunteering. They hosted hundreds of international visitors, started a mentoring program called Grandparents Unlimited for high-risk students and represented many children in the FL Guardian ad Litem program.
Beloved by his family, his many friends and the staff at The Cove at Marsh Landing, his American Legion Post #233 buddies, and friends the world over, he will be missed.
Ken was predeceased by his wife Marilyn in 2013 and is survived by his brother Donald of Pleasanton, CA, two daughters, Camilla Wodehouse (Chuck) of Ponte Vedra Beach, and Constance Betzendahl (Richard) of Chadds Ford, PA, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019