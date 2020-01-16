Home

Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Charles L. Plumlee Obituary
Plumlee
Charles "Chuck" L. Plumlee passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born in Dayton, OH on February 23, 1937, to the late Jack and Irene Plumlee.
Chuck was a United States Air Force veteran where he served two years in combat during the Korean War and two years as a crew member of Air Force One. He also worked for Prudential Insurance for 26 years and was the owner of Auctions Unlimited.
Chuck was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Plumlee; brother, Harold Plumlee and grandson, Justin Krugman.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Karen Kuhlmann; children, Stephen W. (Holley) Plumlee, Barry L. Plumlee, Susan Plumlee (Rodney) and Theresa (John) McLane and grandchildren, Heather Cross, Nathan Krugman and Anna Plumlee.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. and a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233.
Interment with military honors will be at 1:00 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. There will a funeral procession lead by escorts to Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
