Charles M. (Jock) Rosenberger, age 78, devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Jock was born on February 27, 1942, in Winchester, VA to loving parents Richard (Dick) and Dora (Grim) Rosenberger. Jock was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Nancy (Keith) Rosenberger and their daughter, Meredith Kay Rosenberger.

Jock grew up in Winchester, VA, and graduated from John Handley High School. After his graduation, he attended the Air Force Academy, Class of 1964. He graduated from the University of Richmond receiving a law degree. He had a successful career practicing law for CSX Corporation for 34 years. He was a member of the Bar of the Commonwealth of VA for 50 years.

Jock was active in the CSX Officers Club serving as Past President. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Blackshear, GA where he served as Chairman of Operation Christmas Child for several years and served on the Building Committee. He was an active member of the Bible Study Sunday School Class. He loved to travel and enjoyed traveling extensively after his retirement. Jock was an avid sports fan particularly of his beloved Philadelphia Phillies, New York Giants, Air Force Academy Falcons, and Richmond Spiders. Jock was a wonderful family man that loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Lairsey Rosenberger of Waycross, his son, Andrew (Andy) Rosenberger of Jacksonville, FL, step-daughter, Nikkie Koulianos Lancaster of Glen St. Mary, FL. Four (4) grandchildren, Charlie Rosenberger, Anna Belle Rosenberger of Peachtree City, GA, Robert Lancaster (Katie Smith), Marca (Paul) Dekle all of Jacksonville, FL. Eight (8) Great Grand Children Markham Lancaster, Ava Lancaster, Emma Lancaster, Chloe Lancaster, Paisley Lancaster, Nicholas Dekle, Will Dekle, and Peytlin Dekle. Brother and Sister-in-laws Ralph (Nadean) Lairsey, Chris (Carlton) Ring, Linda Thornton (Donnie Harris) Diane (Marvin) Hopkins, Sherry Lairsey, and his loving extended family including a host of nieces and nephews and special cousins of Winchester, VA.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening at Miles-Odum Funeral Home in Waycross, GA from 6-8 pm and Funeral services will be Thursday, 2:00 pm, September 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Blackshear, GA. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the Retired CSX Officer's Club and The Bible Study Sunday School Class.

