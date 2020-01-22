Florida Times-Union Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
McCormick
Charles Quentin McCormick, Jr., was born on July 24, 1996 to Yolanda N Perkins and the late Charles Quentin McCormick, Sr. He gained his wings on Jan. 15, 2020. Survivors include: mother, Yolanda N. Perkins; sisters, Destini Thomas, Kayla McCormick, KyraJe' Price and Nia McCormick; grandparents, Jacquelyn Raysor, Shelia Edwards (Elmont) and Charlie McCormick; other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at Spoken Word Ministries, 1445 Steele Street. Visitation of friends on Jan 24, 2020 at Greggs Temple AME Church, 1510 W. 45th Street, From 5:00-7:00pm. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, IONC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
