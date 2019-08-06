|
Thompson
Charles Merville Thompson, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on August 2nd, 2019 after a courageous battle fighting Parkinson's Disease and dementia.
He was born in Lorain Ohio to Marguerite and Norman Thompson March 3rd, 1930. Chuck graduated from Lorain High School and then entered into the U.S. Air Force. He served as an aerial photographer for four years stationed in London, England. After service, he enrolled at the University of Florida in 1950, joined the A.T.O fraternity and became an avid Gator. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration and later received a Masters Degree in Finance from the Wharton School of Finance.
After graduation, he was hired by Pierce, Carrison and Wulburn Investment Firm of Jacksonville Fl. Ten years later Chuck was hired by Winn Dixie to run their Pension Fund. Working for over twenty years at Winn Dixie, he retired and joined up with Andy Sears, a college fraternity brother, to form the Sears Thompson Investment Group. About ten years later Andy passed away and Chuck relocated the company to downtown Jacksonville from the Southpoint office and changed the company to Riverplace Capital Management, Inc. He later sold RCM to Peter Bower and continued his consulting work with Thompson Montgomery.
Chuck was active in many civic organizations including chairman of the Down Town Development Authority from 1978-1982. He was also a member on the board of Timuquana Country Club, member of the Symphony Association and an officer of the Jacksonville Rose Society. He had a passion for growing roses and had a beautiful garden of 150 hybrid tea roses which he shared lovingly with many of his friends.
Chuck was a man of many interests. One passion was golf and he played with many friends and his special Balsam Group in North Carolina every Labor Day. He fished and hunted frequently with his buddies at the D. Dot Ranch in Jacksonville. He was also quite a skier and vacationed frequently skiing in Aspen and Vail Colorado. However, his biggest talent was a devoted and dedicated family man. His wife and children traveled extensively around the U.S. and world seeing the beautiful country and many of its National Parks. They spent many summers together at the A.D. ranch in Walden Colorado hiking and fishing in the beautiful mountain trails.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Marguerite and Norman Thompson, two brothers, Norman and Robert and a daughter Darby. Chuck is survived by his wife Dolly of sixty-four years, his son Charles Jr., daughter Polly and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, August 9th at 11:00 am at the Ortega United Methodist Church 4807 Roosevelt Blvd. in Jacksonville, Fl. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in honor of Charles M. Thompson to the Ortega United Methodist Church.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019