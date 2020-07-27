BARROW
Mr. Charles Norman Barrow, of Jacksonville, FL, went to meet his LORD on 7/22/2020 at the age of 90. Norman's birth made headlines as he was the first born in Atlanta on January 1st, 1930. A year later, his parents Ruth and William Barrow, moved Norman, his older brother William Jr. and sister Yvonne to Jacksonville. Norman served in Jacksonville's Sheriff's office for over 25 years and served as an elder at the Southside Christian Church. He traveled extensively across the USA on road trips with his family. He was known for his service to his church, fondness of crossword puzzles, prowess at Scrabble and love of shrimp. Norman is survived by his wife Thelma Martin Barrow of 21 years. He was loved by his five children, Charles Jr. (preceded in death), Becki (Loren), Benny (Melissa), David (Soozie) and Michelle (Eddie), and their mothers, Martha and Beatrice (preceded in death), his 24 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID 19, there will not be a memorial service at this time. Instead, Norman's family asks you to visit 'Norman Barrow Memorial Page' at https://www.facebook.com/groups/344237656966856
to celebrate his life with us, and post a memory. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Norman Barrow Scholarship Fund created to honor Norman, and young students planning to serve as policemen and women in Jacksonville at gf.me/u/yipz39
