|
|
Perry
Charles ("Charlie") Austin Perry, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on December 10, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1929, in Helena, Arkansas.
Charlie was the son of Anna Louise (Prince) Vonerau and Charles Austin Perry, a manager of a local building supply and hardware store. Southern manners, humor, charm, physical athleticism, bold confidence, exuberant love of life and a drive to excel were all characteristics that Charlie exhibited throughout his life. He was a mischievous son every mother would be proud to have, and his mother was. Charlie's mutual love and affection for her was deep. He recounted that it was, without doubt, her grace, humor, love, and example that had the greatest influence on his life and values. Also having a marked positive influence on his life was his sole sibling, his older sister, Marjorie Ann Ashcraft, of Portland Oregon, who survives him. Their sibling years, he joked, were dominated by "her being terribly mean to me," quickly followed, however, by his admission of how proud and lucky he was to have her for his sister. He will miss her, but only temporarily, until they --- both avid pilots in earlier years --- reunite in the sky above.
Charlie loved to fly. At age 10, he was taught to fly by his uncle, J. P. Holland, who had recently purchased a plane. It was that experience that ignited Charlie's life-long passion for flying. He soloed and obtained his pilot's license at age 16, a feat virtually unheard of at that time. Shortly thereafter, and combining his passion for flying with his emerging and life-long talent for salesmanship, Charlie told his high school friends to "meet me at the hayfield after school," where he took them aloft in a rented plane, at $1 a head, making his first of many entrepreneurial profits.
A powerfully built and athletic youth whose crushing grip strength was legendary, Charlie excelled at sports. He earned a football scholarship at Georgia Tech until a football knee injury ended his sports career. President of his SAE college fraternity, and active in its affairs, he graduated in 1951 with a degree in business management, while at the same time undergoing Navy ROTC training.
Upon his graduation from Tech, Charlie, a diehard patriot who loved his country, joined the Navy. Stationed aboard the USS aircraft carrier the Coral Sea, he quickly proved his mettle and many talents to his commanding officers. Despite failing an initial hearing test, the ship's Commander --- impressed with Charlie's inherent leadership ability, judgment and calm control under pressure, including Charlie's stubbornly and bravely correcting the Commander's erroneous critical course change order, which correction not only saved the carrier from collision during a fleet operation but also the Commander's Naval career --- pulled a few strings to get him admitted to flight school in the Navy. As if releasing a captured bird to flight, Charlie soared. He was an instructor pilot at NAS Jacksonville for two years and thereafter qualified and flew as a fighter pilot.
Stationed on carriers, he had flying experiences few other pilots had the courage, opportunity or skills to accomplish. In one instance, reflective of his recognized courage, leadership and exceptional flying skills, he was chosen by high command, as a 26-year-old Navy pilot, to volunteer to fly a then ultra-top-secret and dangerous flight into Russia, at low-level altitude during the entire intrusion mission, in order to test and observe Russia's then-existing ability to detect and respond to such intrusions. Despite knowing he would likely be shot down if detected by Russian air defenses, he volunteered and flew the important 12-hour flight to a resounding success. Using 'dead reckoning' skills under dark of night on his return leg, since he was ordered to fly under absolute radio silence during the entire flight, he found the carrier and landed his plane. Remarkably, all the while, the carrier had been constantly moving in its normal transit since his take-off, 12 hours earlier. Charlie had over 100 successful landings on a carrier, with over 20 of them being at night, and some in weather so bad that he could barely see the LSO officer, in landings he called "controlled crashes." With prodding ... and after a few Jack Daniels…, he admitted that he took pride in the fact that in no instance was he ever 'waived off' by the LSO officer in charge of the carrier landings, which waiver was an indication that the pilot was 'out of position' and not in control of his plane. Simply put, he was a 'pilot's pilot.'
Charlie brought that same sense of adventurism and excellence to his private life after he left the Navy in 1957. After spending a year in New York City at a job his Southern roots detested, he came to Jacksonville at the suggestion of a business acquaintance, where he eventually started the Charles A. Perry Company, a manufacturers' representative in the nautical manufacturing product line. From a one-man operation that originally garnered only a few thousand dollars in annual gross sales, Charlie --- who always emphasized integrity, service, and quality --- grew the business to the largest such sales enterprise in the United States in that industry. It brought him great joy years later to see his son Charles, and grandson, Austin, carry on and continue the family business, where it continues today.
In 1993, Charlie met and married the love of his life, and his kindred spirit, Kristine. Together, the two of them, sharing their love for each other and a mutual zest for life, enjoyed their many friends and family members and traveled the world together. Symbolic of their sense of adventure, fun, and energy, they spent their honeymoon in Africa on a lion hunt, on one of Charlie's many African big-game safari hunts. A world-class hunter to the core, who bristled at today's 'politically correct' suggestions to the contrary, Charlie enjoyed immense success and personal pleasure in those endeavors, as evidenced by his many world-class trophies that adorned his office and home.
High adrenaline, it seems, rather than blood, coursed through his Southern veins. Whether hunting in Africa and bagging the three-legged leopard that had mauled his professional hunter and previously killed two local tribesmen, or facing the raging charge of the 10-foot Russian brown bear that was intent on killing him after receiving three well-placed slugs, or engaging in high-speed ocean boat racing, or catapulting eight times, end-over-end, in his Porsche race car during the 1971 24-hour Rolex race at the Daytona Speedway after being clipped by the adjoining race car, or crash landing in the Ortega River (with cigar in mouth) after his ultralight suffered engine failure, Charlie was always up to and welcomed the challenge. In his more sedate pursuits, he also loved boating with family, friends, and customers aboard his classic Huckins' yacht, High Brass, which was a fixture for many years in the Jacksonville boating community.
Simply put, Charlie lived life to the max. And a good, long and productive life it was for him. He was a unique person who will be sorely missed by the many who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Lyle Perry. He is survived by his beloved wife, partner, and friend, Kristine, as well as his beloved children, sons Fulmer H. ("Chip") Freeman (Rebecca), of Lake Toxaway, North Carolina; Charles A. Perry, III (Marla), Donald Bolton Perry and Anne V. Kirton, all of Jacksonville; grandchildren Diane (Billy) Catlin of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Austin Perry (Alix) of Jacksonville, as well as Terry Kirton, Perry Kirton and Kenneth Kirton, also of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren Holton Freeman, Lake Mary, Florida, Andrew Freeman (Agatha Kawalec), Rebecca Freeman, Brevard, North Carolina, and Thomas Freeman (Dalila), Greenville, South Carolina; along with great-grandchildren Colt and Cooper Catlin, Alpharetta, Georgia, and Charles Reid and Olivia Kathryn Perry, Jacksonville. He is also survived by his other much-loved canine family members and best friends, Bella and Lucy who were with him, at his side, at his passing.
Arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park Funeral Home, 729 S. Edgewood Avenue, Jacksonville, Fl. A private celebration of Charlie's life is being planned by the family for a near-future date. The family wishes to thank the wonderful care and loving quality hospice services that were provided by Community Hospice & Palliative of Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Charlie's name to Community Hospice and Palliative Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32257, www.communityhospice.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019