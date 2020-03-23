|
|
Redlinger
The sweet souls of Charles R. Redlinger "Richard" and Bonnie H. Redlinger went to be with the Lord a day apart. Mom passed 3/19/2020 and Dad 3/20/2020, both of natural causes. They were married in Toledo, Ohio, 12/21/1956, and embarked upon a life of "fun, fun, fun!"
Dad was born 9/6/35 to Charles F. and Dova McGill Redlinger in Toledo, Ohio. He spent his formative years both there and in Lakeland, Florida. Entering the Army at age 17, he was shipped to Korea upon completion of bootcamp. Upon return to the States, he served in the Army reserves for five years. He was the recipient of a Bronze Medal for Valor (exemplary service). Dad was a proud Korean War veteran and a true American patriot.
Although Dad was a Master Barber, he spent his life in sales. He began his career with Lance Corporation and retired as one of the first Little Debbie salesmen in all of Northeast Florida, working for over 30 years with McKee Baking Company. After retiring from Little Debbie, he worked as a courtesy van driver for Key Buick and delivery driver for Napa Auto Parts. Dad loved people, and never met a stranger. Key Buick customers scheduled service on days they knew Dad would be driving them, and he always spoke fondly of "his" customers.
Dad had two characteristics second to none a tremendous sense of humor and a remarkable tenor voice. Over the years, he was a valued member of numerous gospel quartets traveling the southeast. He sang briefly with The Big Orange barbershop choir. Dad was most happy singing, "cutting the fool," riding his motorcycles, RVing, sailing and watching TV in HIS chair.
Now on to Mom, because she always put herself second. Mom was born in Holland, Ohio, 11/23/38. She was proud of her humble beginnings which served her well. She graduated from Springfield High School early and went to work. Her career was in administrative management for Dr. James Trimble (1958-1972); First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Jax. (1972-1990); Blue Cross (1990-1993); Michael Antonopoulos & Associates (1993-2008). She was a loved Girl Scout Leader, past member of the Women's Council of Realtors, volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and many other organizations. She loved to read her Bible, cook & bake, sew, work cross-word puzzles, recycle and enjoy nature, God's creation. Mom's courage to just jump in with fierce compassion and grit was her God-given purpose. Mom made our world beautiful and left it a better place for all.
Above all, our sweet parents cherished being surrounded by family and friends. Together they had the four of us in five years: Charles Edward "Sonny," Sandra Jean (Michael), Cynthia Lynn (Ken), and Sheryl Ann (Brent). They were blessed to celebrate 63+ years of marriage. They are survived by us; 8 grandchildren, Cathy (Jim), Jason, Sarah (Jason), Kelly, Kenny, Ricky (Annemarie), Morgan and Matthew; 9 great-grandchildren, Ivy, Carvella, Parker, Francis, Roman, Violet, Mary Claire, Finley and Jeffrey; and other cherished family members, including many nieces and nephews who loved their "favorite" Aunt Bonnie and Uncle Richard; and countless friends. Dad was preceded in death by his loving parents; sister Leontine Watts; and brother Eugene Redlinger. Mom was preceded in death by her loving parents; sisters, Faye Sharp and Ellie Ashley; and brother Henry Haynes. Mom and Dad were also preceded in death by their precious great-granddaughter, Ranei Mae.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances of this time, the family will hold a private graveside service with interment at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, Orange Park, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in their memories to Community Hospice & Palliative Care. The family would like to thank the loving staff at The Palms assisted living facility, Ponte Vedra, and Community Hospice (CJ, Jan, Bernie, Robert, Dee, Tamiaya, Mystickol, Stacey, Ivy, Carol, Salina) for the astute attention, guidance and tender care. Likewise, thank you to their loving caregivers Becky, Karon, Tina, Shakeliah and Danielle.
Everyone loved our parents, which gives us such comfort! We suppose this is true for the same reasons we will remember them most— Dad's infectious laughter and beautiful voice, and Mom's graceful ability to care for anyone lucky enough to cross her path. Mom & Dad, thank you for providing a moral, Christian home. Dad, we hope Heaven has a big, comfy recliner just for you; and Mom, enjoy all the Heavenly treasures you sweetly deserve. Forever in our hearts, your loving children.
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead, 127 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park is proudly serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020