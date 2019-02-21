VALENTINE

Charles R. Valentine, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born on February 27, 1929, in Bainbridge, Georgia and was the youngest son of James Maurice and Minnie Dean Valentine. Charles graduated from Bainbridge High School with the class of 1946, served as class president, and enjoyed a lifelong friendship with many beloved classmates. He came to Jacksonville, Florida in 1947 to attend Massey Business School, and there met his future wife Alva Mae Martin. They were married in August 1950 in Statesboro, Georgia and enjoyed more than 65 years together, raising a family in the Arlington section of Jacksonville.

Charlie faithfully served his country through the Florida National Guard, full-time status, and retired with over 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Charlie loved the Lord and gave much of his life to Arlington Christian Church (DOC), where he served as a deacon and then an elder for over 50 years. Charlie was an honorable man in all of his interactions with others, true to his word, caring for the welfare of others above himself, and always doing what was right regardless of personal suffering that may be incurred.Charlie and Alva thoroughly enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, seeing as much of these great United States as they could fit in around family times back home.

Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alva; his parents, James Maurice and Minnie Dean Valentine; his brother, James W. Valentine; and his sisters, Mary Francis and Flora Valentine. He is survived by his children: Cherie (Richard) Toban, Marty Valentine, and Julie (Jaimey) Barry. He is also the beloved Grandaddy to 12 surviving grandchildren: Patrick Toban, Katie (Vlad) Tadal, Logan and Kelsey Valentine, David (Charity) Barry, Mark (Breanna) Barry, Paige, Stephen, Joy, Grace, Faith, and Hope Barry; and Great-Grandaddy to four great-grandchildren: Bethany Barry, Wesley Barry, Baby Mackenzie Tadal, and Baby Girl Barry.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, at Arlington Park Funeral Home located at 6921 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211. Funeral services will be held on Saturday,

February 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Arlington Christian Church, 8075 Lone Star Road. Burial will be at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in his name to Arlington Christian Church (DOC) or Community Hospice of NE Florida.

