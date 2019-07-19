Home

Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Charles Roberts


1940 - 2019
Charles Roberts Obituary
Roberts
Charles "Chuck" Roberts, 79, of Jacksonville, passed away July 19, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Ill. on February 20, 1940. He married Gayle Roberts December 24, 1986.
Chuck worked on the maintenance staff for Episcopal High School then retired after 27 years. He was a member of the Cedar Bay Baptist Church and had a passion for gardening and enjoyed his role as "Papa Charlie."
In addition to his wife, Gayle, Chuck is survived by daughters, Debora Williams (Richard) and Victoria Carter (Larry); grandsons, Joshua Williams (Devin), Bryan Williams, Dalton Esteves, Brandon Barton; and was looking forward to meeting his future great-grandson, Jayce Williams. Chuck also leaves behind his beloved dachshund, Dixie.
Graveside service at 11 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 with visitation 1-hour prior to service at HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N., Jacksonville.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 19 to July 21, 2019
