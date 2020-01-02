|
Charles (Chuck) R. Rosenberger, age 90, died December 29, 2019. He was born January 17, 1929 in Jacksonville, Florida. He grew up in the Lackawanna and Murray Hill neighborhoods and was a graduate of University of Florida in 1949. Later that year he traveled to Los Angeles and got a job in the Accounting Department of the Continental Can Corporation where he worked until being drafted for military service in the US Army for the Korean "Police Action". Upon returning home and before reporting for duty he met the love of his life, Julia Voncile Wooten who predeceased him in 2012 after 60 years of marriage. After completing OCS at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he served as an Artillery Officer in Korea. He was discharged from the army in October 1953 and hired by the Prudential Insurance Company where he worked until he retired in May of 1984. After retirement, he and Voncile traveled extensively throughout the US and to all the continents except South America and Antarctica. His genes live on in one brother, A. Robert Rosenberger; one daughter, Julie S.A. Scribbins; three sons, Douglas A., C. Daryl, and Victor H. Rosenberger; two granddaughters Melissa J. Rosenberger and Sarah R.E. Scribbins; five grandsons, Charles A. (Bert), Marshal R., Andrew P., and Tyler G. Rosenberger and Joshua M. Scribbins; one great granddaughter, Zoe E. Rosenberger; two great grandsons Barrett Z. and Brantley Z. Rosenberger; one niece Kristy R. Arneson and one nephew Patrick R. Rosenberger; two great nieces, KayLeigh and Aubrie Arneson; one great nephew, Dylan Arneson. There are eight non-genetic, but legal and beloved survivor relatives. They are two daughter-in-laws, Evelyn Thomas and Diane Rosenberger; one son-in-law, Michael E. Scribbins; three sister-in-laws, Sandra L. Rosenberger, Bonnie Kelly and Peggy Wooten; one brother-in-law, Charles A. Wooten; one grand daughter-in-law, Shannon B. Rosenberger. Chuck was a rabid Gator football fan - Go Gators! There will be no funeral service as his body is being donated to University of Florida Medical School. He was non-religious and a member of the First Coast Freethought Society. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation should make it to the First Coast Freethought Society, P.O. Box 550591, Jacksonville, FL 32255-0591. The family will have a Memorial service at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020