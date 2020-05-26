Rowland
Charles L. Rowland, 73, passed away at his home on May 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a long-time resident of Jacksonville and was born to Albert & Francis Rowland. Charles was known as an aficionado of fine Cuban Cigars and 12-year-old single malt scotch. He loved his family, his country, and The University of Alabama "Roll Tide". He taught us all how to enjoy life and that although no one is perfect, may you be perfect for one another.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Meredith; his children Peyton (Phillip), Summer, Damian; and a host of friends and neighbors. A special thanks to Baptist Home Health Care and Community Hospice for their efforts in his care.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Charles' honor to the Prime Osborn Scholarship Fund (https://give.ua.edu). A celebration of his memory will be held at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 31, 2020.