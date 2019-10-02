|
Rutledge
Charles Steven Rutledge, a life-long resident of Jacksonville, FL died unexpectedly on September 26, 2019 at the age of 67. Charlie is survived by the love of his life, his wife Linn (Price); his daughter, Stacy Green (Bryan) of Jacksonville Beach, four grandchildren, Isaac, Skylar, Malachi and Avi; stepdaughter Brooke Embry (Donny) of St. Augustine and family; stepson Matt Butler of Austin, TX; his brother James R. Rutledge (Norma) Ponte Vedra, FL and many other family members whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John D. Rutledge (Jacksonville) and stepdaughter Lindsay Collins (Live Oak). Charlie was born at NAS Jacksonville on March 16, 1952, to James and Mildred Rutledge. He attended Duval County Schools and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1970. Charlie was a talented athlete running track and playing wide receiver on the football team. One of his special memories was playing football for the Andrew Jackson Tigers in 1968 and 1969's undefeated season, one he often recalled fondly with many former teammates. He was then awarded a football scholarship to the University of Tampa but was sidelined because of an injury. Instead he became a Master Plumber, Pipe Fitter and Welder working for several companies and then owning his own company, Rutledge Plumbing Co. in Jacksonville, for many years. In 1988, he was asked to teach Career and Technical Education at Westside Skills Center now Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology. In 1997 he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Exceptional Student Education from Nova University and in 2006 he was awarded his Master of Art's degree in Career and Technical Education from The University of South Florida. Charlie had a 30 year career in several different schools and positions including Dean, Shop Supervisor, Instructional Support Manager and Specialist in Career and Technical Education. He then worked for the Jacksonville Children's Commission before returning to work part-time, after retirement, with DCPS again in Career and Technical Education at A. Philip Randolph Career Academy. His favorite work was in the position of mentor, encourager, empathetic listener and role model. Each day he set a personal goal to "make a difference in someone's life." Charlie loved to bike and workout in the gym . He rarely missed a day at the gym. He also enjoyed working in the yard and spending time at he and his wife's home in Asheville, NC. He loved the mountains and their majestic beauty. His greatest joy in life, however, was his love of family and grandchildren and he enjoyed spending time with them as often as possible. A strong believer in his Lord and Savior, we know that he rests in peace with Him now. He will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and all those whose lives he impacted.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 5th, 1:00 pm at St John's Episcopal Cathedral in Jacksonville with a reception following in Taliaferro Hall. A Committal will follow on Monday, October 7, 11:00 am at the Live Oak Cemetery, Live Oak, FL. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity that you feel "makes a difference" in someone's life in memory of Charlie or to St John's Episcopal Cathedral.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019