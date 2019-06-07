Skinner

Charles Brightman Skinner, lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Florida and known to all as a true Southern gentleman, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born May 29, 1926 to Arthur Chester Skinner, Sr. and Virginia Brightman Skinner.

He attended Southside Grammar School, Landon Junior High School and graduated from The Bolles School in 1943 where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He attended Clemson College for one year, then worked with his father the following summer to disperse the family dairy herd. He was then inducted into the United States Army in February 1945, where he received his infantry basic training. Brightman was on a Liberty ship on its way to the invasion of Japan when the atomic bombs brought World War II to an end. He was then headquartered in Hawaii for one year, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon his discharge from the Army in September 1946, he attended the University of Florida. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in February 1949. That same year, he married his longtime sweetheart, Violet Finney Walters of Jacksonville on December 29, 1949. They shared more than 65 years of marriage together.

Brightman and his brother A. Chester Skinner Jr. owned and operated their dairy, Meadowbrook Farms, from 1950 to 1985. He was an avid deer and dove hunter, fisherman and enjoyed hunting for many years at the He Otter Hunting Club on the family property. He loved hiking, woodworking, and

the outdoors. He was especially fond of the mountains of North Carolina, and made Cashiers, NC his home away from home. He was a member of Southside United Methodist Church, San Jose Country Club, Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, and Sons of Confederate Veterans. He was instrumental in

the development of Jacksonville's Southside with land donations to the University of North Florida, St. Luke's Hospital and right-of-way donations for Southside Blvd, J.Turner Butler Blvd and Interstate 295.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Violet, and their daughter Susan Thomas (Lanny). He is survived by his brother A. Chester Skinner, Jr. (Connie), sister Mary Virginia Jones, and his children, Patty Campbell (Doug), Bright Skinner (Randie), Randy Skinner (Tracy), as well as his ten grandchildren who affectionately refer to him as "Papa"- Page Thomas, Brightman Thomas, Jessica Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Brightman Skinner III, Read Skinner, Gracie Skinner, Tom Skinner, Will Skinner, and Anna Skinner. Special thanks to his devoted and longtime employees, Kathryn Bullock, Linda Denton, and Tammie McClain. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside United Methodist Church, The Museum of Southern History, 4304 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210 and Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Northeast Florida.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. from 5-8pm. Graveside service will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Oaklawn Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11am in Southside United Methodist Church, 3120 Hendricks Ave, 32207. A reception will be held at the church following the service.

