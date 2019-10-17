|
|
Snyder
Charles R. Snyder, M.D., "Dick" 80, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born to William and Ruth Snyder in Muncie, Indiana. He graduated from Southport High School and Indiana University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then graduated from Indiana University Medical School. While completing his internship Dick was drafted into the United States Air Force where he proudly served at the rank of Captain. He was a solo practitioner in the specialty of dermatology for 49 years and he worked until the very end. His support and membership in professional societies are too numerous to list.
In addition to serving his community through medicine Dick was an avid member and supporter of Optimist International. He served locally in the Arlington Optimist Club first as Secretary-Treasurer and then as President. He went on to serve the North Florida District as Lieutenant Governor and Distinguished Secretary-Treasurer. One of his greatest honors was his induction into the Optimist International Hall of Fame.
While in medical school Dick played the guitar in The Working Man's Friend Bar, and one evening a petite blue-eyed cutie walked in and caught his eye and his heart. He was married to the love of his life, Suzi, for over 50 years who passed away in March 2018. He is survived by his four daughters: Laura Saffy (Randy), Kim Snyder, Julie Sedgwick (Aaron) and Amy Rentschler, as well as eight grandchildren: Michael, Samantha, Brandon, Chas, Ashton, Morgan, Parker and Conner.
Daddy, you were an amazing man, husband, father and grandfather, a pillar of the community who will never be forgotten. We are only comforted by the thought that you are reunited with your love. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211. The Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Optimist International Foundation, www.oifoundation.org.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019