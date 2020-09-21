Charles Stratmann

Stratmann
Captain Charles I. Stratmann, U.S. Navy (retired) died September 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline Stratmann and had three sons, Charles, Mark (who preceded them both in death), and Eric Stratmann. They also had many grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren. The Stratmann family resided in their St. Augustine beach house between 1969 and 2017, before moving to Jacksonville, FL.
He was born in Crystal City, Missouri and upon graduating high school there, enlisted in the United States Navy June 3, 1946. He was selected for flight training and flew seaplanes in the Korean War. He was designated a patrol plane commander in PBM mariner seaplanes while still an ensign. He was an instrument instructor pilot in the Naval School of All-Weather Flight.
During his 31 year Navy career the Stratmann family traveled to and lived in Italy, Puerto Rico, and Spain. He graduated (Phi Kappa Phi) Ole Miss at age 35 with majors in Spanish and French. He was also proficient in Italian which resulted in extended tours of duty in Europe. He developed a specialty in mine warfare and was assigned as Commander Task Force 65 to sweep the minefields off the Egyptian Mediterranean coast in 1976. He accumulated 6600 hours of flight time.
He was a professional watercolorist and was an active member of the St. Augustine Art Association, the Jacksonville Watercolor Society and the Society of Collage Artist. He served on the board of directors for each organization.
He is an Episcopalian and a member of St. Augustine Trinity Parish and St Peters Church in Jacksonville Florida. There will be a limited service at Jacksonville Memorial Cemetery once final arrangements can be scheduled. Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. Flowers are gratefully declined.
