Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Charles Smith
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside)
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin Street Baptist Church
2521 Franklin Street
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
SMITH
Funeral services for Charles Theodore "Ted" Smith, 86, who passed away on July 4, 2019, will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in Franklin Street Baptist Church, 2521 Franklin Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206 with Dr. Terry Gore officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. Mr. Smith was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. While in the Army he was stationed in Alaska. Later he became a Realtor with Century 21 Real Estate. He also worked as a Security Guard at U. F. Health. He was a member of Franklin Street Baptist Church. He was a very devoted son to his late mother, Dolly Jean Clance. Preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Tatum, and nephew, Rickey Tatum. Survivors include his sister, Jean Shaw (Joe); Nieces, Vicki Peterson (Brom), Denise Jones (Chris), and Patti Tatum; Great niece, Kayln Peterson, and great-nephew, Brom Peterson V.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 6, 2019
