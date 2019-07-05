SMITH

Funeral services for Charles Theodore "Ted" Smith, 86, who passed away on July 4, 2019, will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in Franklin Street Baptist Church, 2521 Franklin Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206 with Dr. Terry Gore officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. Mr. Smith was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. While in the Army he was stationed in Alaska. Later he became a Realtor with Century 21 Real Estate. He also worked as a Security Guard at U. F. Health. He was a member of Franklin Street Baptist Church. He was a very devoted son to his late mother, Dolly Jean Clance. Preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Tatum, and nephew, Rickey Tatum. Survivors include his sister, Jean Shaw (Joe); Nieces, Vicki Peterson (Brom), Denise Jones (Chris), and Patti Tatum; Great niece, Kayln Peterson, and great-nephew, Brom Peterson V.

