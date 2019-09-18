|
|
Maxwell
A Homegoing Celebration for Charles Timothy Maxwell will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Second Missionary Baptist Church, 954 Kings Road.
Public viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Interment Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by Phillips Mortuary, 4815 Avenue B. (904) 768-0666. Please visit our website at Phillipsmortuary.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019