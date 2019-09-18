Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Mortuary
4815 Avenue B
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 768-0666
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Second Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Missionary Baptist Church
954 Kings Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Timothy Maxwell

Add a Memory
Charles Timothy Maxwell Obituary
Maxwell
A Homegoing Celebration for Charles Timothy Maxwell will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Second Missionary Baptist Church, 954 Kings Road.
Public viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Interment Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by Phillips Mortuary, 4815 Avenue B. (904) 768-0666. Please visit our website at Phillipsmortuary.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now