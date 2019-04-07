RAGSDALE

Charles Towers Ragsdale, age 33, died in his sleep of apparent heart attack while at his family's home in Cashiers, North Carolina on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

A native of Jacksonville, Charlie graduated from Riverside Presbyterian Day School, the Bolles School, and the University of Florida, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He began his career at CDT Investments and Five Points Realty, going on to work as a realtor with Traditions Realty and as the Vice President of Cedarwood Holdings Inc., his family's property management company. Charlie cherished working with both his father and his grandfather in the Jacksonville real estate industry.

He is predeceased by his grandparents, Margaret and Thomas C. Ragsdale of Jamestown, North Carolina, and Louise and Charles D. Towers, Jr. of Jacksonville and his uncle Thomas C. Ragsdale, Jr. He is survived by his parents, Sally and John Ragsdale, his brothers, John Ragsdale III of Jacksonville and Christopher Ragsdale of Washington, D.C., numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his beloved dog, Hossy. He enjoyed music, boat rides, and the Blue Ridge Mountains,

where he passed away.

A service in Charlie's memory will be held at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park Street on Tuesday, April 9 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 328 North Ocean Street, Jacksonville, FL 322202 or The Lord's Foundation, 118 East Monroe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019