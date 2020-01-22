Home

Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Southside) - Jacksonville
4140 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Charles VanDeBoe
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Englewood Christian Church
4316 Barnes Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Englewood Christian Church
4316 Barnes Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Charles Tucker "Bucky" VanDeBoe


1934 - 2020
Charles Tucker "Bucky" VanDeBoe Obituary
VanDeBoe
Charles "Bucky" Tucker VanDeBoe, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. He was 85 years old. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 11, 1934, in Tampa, FL to Charles A. VanDeBoe and Mary Imburgia VanDeBoe. Bucky (as everyone knew him) graduated from Hillsborough High. Bucky married the love of his life, Marge Bundy VanDeBoe on July 14, 1978. Bucky worked for several car dealerships that moved his family from Tampa to Vero Beach and finally Jacksonville. He has been a resident of Jacksonville for more than 30 years. His two loves were cooking and family. Family being the most important.
Bucky was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Linda VanDeBoe (married 13 yrs.), his son Peter VanDeBoe, his sisters Linda (Bob) Kelly, and Gertrude Porto, and his wife Marge VanDeBoe (married 40 yrs.).
He is survived by his brother Frank VanDeBoe (Sharon), his children Debra Jordan, Steve (Gail) VanDeBoe, Sonja (Greg) McNinch, and LaRon (Rick) Pate; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Wednesday, January 29th at Englewood Christian Church, 4316 Barnes Road, Jacksonville FL 32207, with Minister Pete Ramsey officiating at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , The or Englewood Christian Church.
Condolences and remembrances may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
