Varnedoe
Mr. Charles Varnedoe (76) entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Gail; children, Cassandra (Tyree) Knight, Charles Jr., and Patrice Varnedoe; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grands; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service will be held 1:00pm, Sat., March 21 at the New Life Evangelistic Center, 8040 Lone Star Rd, Bishop Antonio Richardson, Pastor. Viewing will be held on Fri., March 20 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside chapel and Sat. from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Services from the Heart arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020