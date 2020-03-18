Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Life Evangelistic Center,
8040 Lone Star Rd
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
New Life Evangelistic Center,
8040 Lone Star Rd,
Charles Varnedoe


1943 - 2020
Charles Varnedoe Obituary
Varnedoe
Mr. Charles Varnedoe (76) entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Gail; children, Cassandra (Tyree) Knight, Charles Jr., and Patrice Varnedoe; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grands; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service will be held 1:00pm, Sat., March 21 at the New Life Evangelistic Center, 8040 Lone Star Rd, Bishop Antonio Richardson, Pastor. Viewing will be held on Fri., March 20 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside chapel and Sat. from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Services from the Heart arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
