DAVIS
Charles W. Davis, 89, of Jacksonville, FL went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019 peacefully at home. He was born January 5, 1930 in Willacoochee, GA. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Korean War and was a proud Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Estelle Davis, daughters Delaine Hughes (John) and Phyllis Davis, granddaughter Brittany Cavanaugh (Thomas), sister Edna Campbell (Nelson) and a large, loving extended family.
Visitation of friends will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel on Monday, March 11 from 6-8pm. The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 12 at 11am at Southside Assembly of God.
Interment will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019