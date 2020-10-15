1/1
Charles Webb
1993 - 2020
WEBB
Charles Thomas Webb
October 16, 1993 – October 10, 2020
Charles Thomas Webb, "Charlie" went to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ, who he trusted on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, graduated from Orange Park High School, and was the son of Reverend Mike Webb and Beth Webb, his father and mother. Charlie has two brothers, Austin Webb and Jonathan Webb, a sister in law, Megan Webb, and a new niece Judith Elizabeth Webb, called Jude. He was married to Camilla Prado Webb, from Mogi Des Cruzes, Brazil, who has four children, Mayumi, Larissa, Renitino, and Sophia, who Charlie loved with all his heart. Celebration of his life in the Lord will be held at Grace Anglican Church, Fleming Island, Florida on Saturday, October 17th, at 11 am. Due to the Covid pandemic, the family will receive guests 1 hour prior to the service outside under the tent. There will be no reception after the service. Masks and social distancing during the service are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jed Foundation (Suicide Prevention for Teens and Young Adults) - https://donate.jedfoundation.org or Animal Welfare Institute – https://awionline.org/content/make-donation
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
9042880025
