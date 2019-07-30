|
Westgate
Charles George Westgate, 81, of Jacksonville FL, passed away at 3:22 p.m. on July 27, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Jacksonville FL after a sudden illness. Charles was born on August 31, 1931, in Syracuse NY. After going to the Harley Davidson mechanic school in 1958 in Milwaukee WI, he worked as a motorcycle mechanic at Adamec Harley Davidson for over 30 years and retired at the age of 72. Charlie was a loving husband, a caring father, a best friend, and the love of Kathleen's life. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marion Westgate of Freemont MI; son, Jeffery Charles Westgate; daughters, Phyllis Kennedy, and Suann Westgate.
Charles is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kathleen Westgate of Jacksonville, FL; brother, James (Bette) Westgate of Freemont MI; sister, Nancy Springstead of Freemont MI; daughters, Tina (Keith) Northrup of Starke FL, and Debra Brown of Muskegon MI; granddaughters, Brandi (Jeremy) Sterling of Starke FL, Erika (William) Broom of Jacksonville FL, Karla Kennedy of Lake Butler FL, Kasey (Mark) Zelnar of Gainesville FL, Casandra Westgate of Palatka FL, Andrew (Tara) Brown of Muskegon MI, Carl Brown of Muskegon MI; and many great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Charles' life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brian Tillman officiating. Interment will follow at Crosby Lake Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
