Charles Francis Williams was born on March 28, 1938 to Katherine Seide Williams and Thomas Williams in Detroit, Michigan. He died at the age of 81 on May 31, 2019 while he was in the hospital after a second stroke that he suffered just the week before.

Charles was a graduate of De La Salle Collegiate High School, Wayne State University and the University of Detroit Dental School, all in Detroit. He moved to Jacksonville along with his mother, Katherine and his sister, Agnes, and went into dental practice with his Uncle Bill Abood whose office was on Post Street in the Riverside area. Several years later, Charles bought the dental practice of C. J. Masters from his widow. The office was located in the St. James building in downtown Jacksonville. In due time, Charles built his own office on University Blvd. where he remained until he retired in 1998.

One of the things Charles loved best was the camping trips out west to the mountain states every summer with his family. Charles loved photography in which he indulged with a multitude of camera equipment and all the trappings. He would take hundreds of pictures and edit down to a half dozen before he was satisfied with the results and then disappear into his darkroom to process the pictures. Then he would disappear into his wood working shop to make frames. Woodworking was another of Charles' hobbies. When he built his dental office, he made all the cabinetry and countertops in his garage and installed them in his office. Years later when he finally had the wood working shop he always dreamed of, he made furniture for his wife's office and had myriad projects for his children and grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; his three children, Angela Ortega (Mark), Thomas

Williams and Daniel Williams (Kristi); his three granddaughters, Sophia and Grace Ortega and Eliza Williams; and his first cousins, Antoinette Dasaro (Louie) and Geralyn Okonowski (John). The family would like to especially acknowledge Charles' caregiver, Gabrielle Emile, his constant companion and caregiver whose love and commitment over the years endeared her to all who know her and who cared about Charles.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7 from 6-8 pm with Rosary Service beginning at 7:30 pm in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8 at 10 am in St. Joseph's Main Catholic Church, 11757 Old St. Augustine Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32258. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to in Memphis, TN.

