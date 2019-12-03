|
Charles Wilmot Howard IV, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 28, 2019, after spending the evening celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. "Chas" was born in New York, NY. He is the son of the late Carmen Begin Howard and Charles W. Howard Jr. A sister, Janice Howard Lightfoot and brother-in-law Brian F. Eischeid preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debra Reed Howard; daughters Taylor Howard and Amber Meriwether; son-in-law Seavey Meriwether; grandchildren Ava, Addison, Amelia, Maverick and Maddox Meriwether, all of Jacksonville, FL; sister Carrie Tawney, brother-in-law Jeff Tawney and niece, Rylie of Nocatee, FL; Sister Gail Eischeid and nieces Emilye and Elise of Savannah, GA. and brother Jay W. Howard, also of Savannah, GA. A celebration of Chas' life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 am at Christ The King Catholic Church. A reception will follow in the Shirley David Hall. We will miss him dearly. Especially during our annual trip to Anna Maria, FL and listening to his "Top 100" playlist from his beloved "boom box". We love you Chas-Dad-Uncle Charlie-Grampy. You have won the last race. For additional information or leave a message for the family please go to the obituary section at www.pattersonfuneralservice.com
