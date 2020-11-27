ANDERSON
Charlie Anderson, Jr. a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 83. After several months of declining health, he died peacefully with his devoted wife of 63 years (Sarah Frances Anderson) by his side. He is survived by 2 children, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3738 Winton Drive. Mr. Anderson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4-7 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
There will be no public viewing at the church.
