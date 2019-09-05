|
|
BERGLUND
Charlotte M. Berglund passed at the age of 95 on September 1, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in 1923 in St. Louis Mo. She married W. Allan Pearce (deceased) in 1946 and moved to Jacksonville to begin raising her family.
Known as Charlotte to her friends and family, she was involved in the Jacksonville community. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Jacksonville University then spent 25 years in Duval County teaching elementary school at Brookview. During this time, she was also involved with Eastern Star, serving in a variety of leadership roles. But Charlotte's passion was being a soloist in church choirs, musical productions including The Cross and Sword in St. Augustine and Annie Get Your Gun with Jacksonville's Little Theater. She also sang at weddings that allowed her to demonstrate her beautiful soprano voice. She was trained early in her life by the famed voice instructor, Bernard Ferguson, and continued to perfect her singing throughout her life. Both she and her sister took dance classes and performed in many shows in the St. Louis area. Charlotte enjoyed singing in the Hodges Presbyterian Church choir and participate with the Women's Circles and Betty's Buddies. After retiring from teaching, Charlotte enjoyed travelling to places all over the world, including many Caribbean cruises with her daughter and family and travelling to Asia, the Mediterranean, and Hawaii with her son and family.
She is predeceased by her sister, La Verne Powell and her husband, William Berglund. She is survived by her son, Douglas LeRoy Pearce (Kimberly) from Coppell, TX; her daughter, Carolyn Pearce Wakefield (M. Wally) from Jacksonville Beach, FL; grandchildren, Matthew Ryan Pearce (Kate) from Flower Mound, TX, Brittany Michelle Wakefield from Washington, D.C and great-granddaughter Aubrey Ann Pearce, Flower Mound, TX.
Services celebrating Charlotte's life will take place at Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 4140 Hodges Boulevard, Jacksonville Fl 32224, at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7th, followed by burial at Arlington Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Arrangements HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St Johns Bluff Road Jacksonville, Florida 32225. Please leave words of comfort at www.hardage-giddenschapels.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019