Charlotte Hester "Tissie" Gray Collier, 101, one of the founding members of a Christ's Sanctified Holy Church local church on Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Campground, 2500 US Hwy. N. 41, Perry, Georgia, with Bro. Chris Collier and Sis. Janet Bishop officiating. A viewing and visitation will be held at the Church on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 7:00 PM.
Charlotte Gray Collier was born on August 26, 1918, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to the late Cashier and Ella Gray. Charlotte and her husband were developers and constructed residential and commercial buildings for many years in the Southeast, but her love and passion was her calling to serve the Lord. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Elwood Thomas Collier; her brother, Tom Gray, and his wife, Naomi; her sister, Lillie Robertson, and Lillie's husband, Bob; and her grandchildren, Dennis Collier and Brad Bell.
Left to cherish the memories they made with "Tissie" are her children, Charles Elwood Collier, Sr. and his wife, Jo Ann; Thomas Casher Collier, Sr. and his wife, Nancy; Elwood Thomas Collier, Jr. and his wife, Donna; and her daughter, Charlotte Temple. Her grandchildren, Cheryl and David Manning, Charles "Chip" Collier, Jr. and Kim Collier, Melissa and Rocky Davis, Thomas "TC" Collier, Jr., Danna Collier, Chris and Wendy Collier, Katie Collier, Charla Temple, and Ersiella Temple, also treasure their time with her. Great-grandchildren, Erin and Andrew Manning, Cole and Lindsey Collier, Casey and Caleb Davis, Evan and Gracie Collier, Griffin, Jessie and Casher Collier, and Great-Great Granddaughter Mila Manning, will miss their "Mom-Tissie". She is missed by her many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry, Georgia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019