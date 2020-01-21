|
Charlotte Haas Donovan was born on her family's farm in Wood County, Ohio on October 08, 1931, the third of 13 children. She was valedictorian of her high school class and received a scholarship for nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, OH, where she worked as a registered nurse after graduation. Charlotte was adventurous and left home and family to work in Washington, DC, where she met the love of her life, Dr. William T. Donovan. They were married in June 1958, and spent two wonderful years in Germany serving in the U.S. Air Force, where their first son was born. They moved back to Washington and several more times in the next few years, finally settling in West Palm Beach, where they raised their four sons and were active members of the community for more than 40 years. Charlotte was a dedicated and caring mother, who raised her sons with love and devotion. She also became a successful realtor, then pursued her passion for oil painting, and maintained a successful studio for many years. She loved music and played the piano beautifully. A loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt to her large family, and a cherished friend to many, she is survived by her sons William Jr (granddaughters Amy and Kelly), David (Linda, granddaughters Madeleine and Olivia), and Daniel, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. She was preceded in death by her husband William and youngest son John (Celeste, grandchildren Meagan and Connor). She will be forever in the hearts of her loving family.
