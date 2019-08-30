|
|
SATTERWHITE
Charlotte Oglesby Satterwhite, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Community Hospice Warner Center.
Mrs. Satterwhite was born in Perry, Florida and was the daughter of the late Elvoy Oglesby and Nan Culpepper Oglesby. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson Sr. High School, Class of 1959 and enjoyed shopping. She retired in 2007 after 30 years working in Teaching Administration with the Duval County School Board and was a member of Lake Forest Church of Christ.
Mrs. Satterwhite was preceded in death by her parents: Elvoy Oglesby and Nan Culpepper Oglesby and a brother: Billy Oglesby. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Derrold E. Satterwhite; 2 daughters: Lisa McLemore (Eddie) and Traci Touchton (Lee); sister: Paula Raulerson (Wade) and 4 grandchildren: Caitlin (Shelby) Stott, Kyle McLemore, Paige (Mason) Andrus and Cooper Touchton.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lake Forest Church of Christ, 950 Edgewood Avenue W., with Mr. Ryan Frederick and Mr. Maynard Booher officiating. Lunch and fellowship will follow the service at the church.
Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Satterwhite Family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2019