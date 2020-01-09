|
Woodham
Charlotte A. Woodham left this world on January 3, 2020. She was born January 12, 1938 in Parker, FI to Robert M. and Catherine Pratt Woodham. She moved to Jacksonville with her family in 1951 and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1956. After retiring as a Division Chief from Jacksonville Electric Authority in 1980, she worked for Avondale UMC as Administrative Assistant for 8 years and as a staff writer at Florida Times Union for 5 years. She also received her Associates Degree from Florida Junior College. She is a published author writing 2 novels (When the Bay Was Blue, The Treasure of Bayou Reeve) and a memoir (Getting There From Here).
She is a member of Avondale United Methodist Church where she held numerous offices and was a member of Faithful Friends Sunday School Class.
She was predeceased in death by her parents and sister and brother- in- law, Annice and Harry Anderson, and her beloved nephew, David Todd Sieruta.
She is survived by one brother Robert (Noelle) Woodham of Blairsville, Ga. and one sister, Nancy (David) Sieruta of Lake Asbury, FI, one nephew, six nieces, six great nephews, six great nieces, one great great nephew and two great great nieces.
Memorial Services will be held in Parker, FL in the spring.
Memorial contributions in Charlotte's name may be made to Avondale United Methodist Church, 1651 Talbot Ave.,Jacksonville, FI 32205 or The Safe Animal Shelter,2913 County Rd 220, Middleburg, FI 32068.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
