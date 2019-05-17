BEAM-VICKERY

Cheryl Beam-Vickery, 70, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL.

She was predeceased by her parents Laura & Walter Beam Jr., sister Janet and brothers Steven and

Walter III. She is survived by her sisters and brothers; Bonnie (Stuart) Gray, David(Sandra) Beam, Jerry (Sharon) Beam, Brian (Margaret) Beam and Patricia Mancinelli. Nephew and nieces Patrick, Julie, Erin, and Nicole.

Cheryl grew up in Binghamton, NY and graduated from Binghamton North High School. She was a retired school bus driver for Duval County, FL. Family and friends were everything to Cheryl including her several furbabies that she was never without. She enjoyed life to the fullest and she will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

Cheryl's family would also like to give a special thank you to all of her friends who took the time to check up on her and help her when she needed them most. We are truly grateful.

Private services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Cheryl's memory may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

